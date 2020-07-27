In preparation for the Village of Lewiston’s bicentennial celebration, a project has recently been completed to clean up the First Presbyterian Church's Cemetery.
Jeffrey Fleming, a Boy Scout in Lewiston’s Troop 855, said the project appealed to him because the troop has meetings at the church, which has been a faithful sponsor. The Lewiston Historical Society came to Fleming to ask if he would do that. Since he grew up in Lewiston, he felt this was a great chance to give back to his community.
“What they did was ask me to clean back and identify grave stones so they are visible for the bicentennial coming up,” Fleming said. “Now it was originally about 800 feet of space but they cut it in half so they could preserve the rest for my troop and help out with Eagle Scouts and what not.”
Most Eagle Scout projects take a few days but Fleming’s only took about three hours. Since most of his troop, his family and his girlfriend’s family pitched in to help, and worked hard. Some of the biggest challenges with the project were thorns in the brush of the cemetery.
Aside from that, Fleming said there additional challenges in making sure people maintained social distance and took the correct precautions to keep people safe from COVID-19. While doing the work, he was heading up the whole operation which is not simple task. In doing this, he was able to demonstrate the proper leadership skills which are taught after in an Eagle Scout. He said that the thrill of being so much closer to achieving Eagle Scout hasn’t set in yet because of his long history in scouting.
“I’ve been in the scouting program for over 10 years. With my father and then, before I was even old enough to become a scout. I started as a Tiger and moving my way up to senior Webelos as they called it, now they call it Webelos 2. I kept moving up and then you’re First Class, Star, Life Scout. It’s going to be a change and is going to be really weird not meeting or having anything to work on, rank wise. I do plan on staying with the troop. I do plan on being with other young scouts as they come sip through the ranks. ”
Fleming has said he has been a hard, non-stop scout for so long, it’s odd to be at the end of this time now. By fall of this year, he could finally achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, once he meets with the Eagle Scout review board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.