In most of the world, even Poland, Dyngus Day is not a thing. In Niagara Falls and Western New York, it is an entirely different story. On the Monday after Easter, everyone is Polish, especially at the Polish Nook on Cudabeck Avenue, with live polka and Zywiecs for everyone.
The color of the day is red.
Lent is over, Christ is risen and you don't have to eat a fish fry until Lent comes around again (unless you want to).
And every day is a good day for golumbki and homemade pierogies.
Stanley and Stella Kajfasz opened the Polish Nook in 1964.
— By Joe Genco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.