An Illinois man was charged with arson early Thursday after a dumpster fire in the town of Niagara.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call at 4:22 a.m. reporting a suspicious male igniting a dumpster behind a business on the 8800 block of Porter Road. The caller described the suspect and said he was fleeing the scene on foot into woods.
Justin R. Llanas, of Dixon, Ill., was located by sheriff's deputies and officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department, and charged with fifth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. Llanas was released on appearance tickets.
The fire was extinguished by personnel from Niagara Active Volunteer Fire Company before it spread from the dumpster.
