City officials released further details on Wednesday's dump truck crash on Niagara Street.
The accident occurred about 5:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Niagara. The dump truck, carrying a load of construction debris, was heading east on Niagara when it swerved to avoid a vehicle turning off of 27th Street. The driver lost control of the truck and it flipped and came to rest on its side. The 40-year-old male driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and extricated by Falls firefighters.
He was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of head and leg injuries. He is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
The 44-year-old male passenger in the truck was able to extricate himself. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for shoulder pain. It does not appear either occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, city officials said.
The Crash Management Team is continuing this investigation, and charges are pending.
