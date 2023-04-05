Niagara Falls police filed several charges on Tuesday against a man who was the subject of a search warrant at a 17th Street building where officers found guns and suspected drugs.
Police said they executed a search warrant at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1005 17th St. and discovered several items, including 8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a Taurus "Raging Hunter" .44 magnum revolver, a Pioneer Arms AKM-47 rifle, two 20-gauge pump action shotguns, ammunition and high-capacity magazines.
Police said the subject of the search warrant, 40-year-old Curtis D. Pugh, was charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional narcotics charges will be filed pending laboratory results, police said.
