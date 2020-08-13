In response to COVID-19 guidelines, Niagara Falls officials are installing a drop box at the entrance of the Municipal Court Building, 1925 Main St., for parking violation fines, in an effort to decrease foot traffic at the city’s courthouse.
Residents paying their parking violation fines are asked to insert their paperwork and payment into the drop box instead of heading inside to the parking violations window.
If a resident has any questions about their parking violation fine, they are encouraged to call 286-4950 to avoid in-person interactions and limit the number of people within the building per COVID-19 guidelines.
