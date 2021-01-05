Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced Tuesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order to extend the expiration dates on licenses and permits that expired after March 1, 2020 till Jan. 29. In addition, the executive order also continues to require that all in-person transactions at DMVs be done by appointment only.
“While the governor has once again extended the expiration dates, I would encourage people to make an appointment to renew their licenses now that we have significantly reduced our backlog,” Jastrzemski said in a release. “At this time, the governor is still not allowing walk-ins but there are many appointment slots available.”
Jastrzemski said people can make an appointments at www.niagaracounty.com/departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
Law ends driver's license suspensions over unpaid fines
New York drivers who can't afford to pay the entirety of a traffic fine will be able to do so via installments and will no longer face the risk of their licenses being suspended for that debt, thanks to legislation signed by the governor.
The Driver’s License Suspension Reform Act ends the practice of suspending the licenses of people who haven't been able to pay their fines in full, and will allow people who currently have suspended licenses because of traffic debt to get them back.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation into law last week.
State Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo, who sponsored the legislation with Assemblymember Pamela Hunter of Syracuse, said in a statement that it was “a huge win that decriminalizes poverty and will give hope and opportunity to drivers across New York state."
