A 29-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries after he crashed his car into the side of a building on Porter Road.
The crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the former Sam’s Club building in the 5500 block of Porter Road.
Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the man from the heavily damaged vehicle. Reports from the scene indicated the car was intentionally driven into the building.
The Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division's Crash Management Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.