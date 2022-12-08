Porter Road crash

Niagara Falls police investigate a car that drove into the former Sam's Club building on Porter Road Thursday afternoon.

 Photo by RobShots

A 29-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries after he crashed his car into the side of a building on Porter Road.

The crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the former Sam’s Club building in the 5500 block of Porter Road.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the man from the heavily damaged vehicle. Reports from the scene indicated the car was intentionally driven into the building.

The Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division's Crash Management Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

