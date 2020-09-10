Driver killed after van strikes tree in Wheatfield

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD - A man was killed Wednesday evening when the van he was driving went off a section of Lockport Road and crashed into a tree.
First responders were responded to the accident in the 2900 block of Lockport Road at about 4:30 p.m.
Reports from the scene indicated that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in a yard. Mercy Flight responded to the scene, but officials pronounced the male driver dead at the scene a short time later.
Lockport Road, between Hoover and Ward roads, was closed to traffic while an accident investigation crew from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office processed the scene.
The identity of the driver was not released and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
