Driver freed after dump truck rollover

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the 2700 block of Niagara Street.
Once on scene, emergency located the male driver partially pinned underneath a dump truck that had been transporting construction debris.
Niagara Falls firefighters were able to extricate the man and he was transported to the Erie County Medical Center Trauma Unit by AMR ambulance.
Another male passenger was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital as well.
Niagara Street was closed Wednesday evening between 27th and 30th streets while the Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigated the crash.
