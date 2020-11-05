Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Niagara County Department of Health has instituted new safety protocols for its next scheduled rabies clinic.
The Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14 at the City of Niagara Falls Train Station Depot, 825 Depot Ave. West. Residents are asked to enter from Main Street. Pre-Registration is required. Registration will open at noon on Nov. 9. Once all appointment slots are filled, registration will close and no additional appoints can be accepted.
“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, certain new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public from possible asymptomatic (infectious, yet symptom-free) persons," said Scott Ecker, associate supervisory public health sanitarian.
All individuals who are interested in participating must register for an appointment by visiting www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic. A pre-registration form must be completed regarding your pet’s information. Proof of prior vaccination must be provided via email to qualify for a three-year vaccination (otherwise a one-year vaccination certificate will be received). Individuals arriving by vehicle shall remain in vehicle while awaiting direction. All participants must wear a face mask while at the clinic. Full instructions may be found at the (above-referenced) appointment website.
Residents may also call 439-7490 to have a staff member help with their registration.
“Department staff will be utilizing these measures to ensure community safety while still providing essential animal vaccination services for dogs, cats, and ferrets," said county Public Health Director Dan Stapleton. "Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination. Ideally, a pet owner utilizes their Veterinary Office near them to receive these services. These rabies clinics are intended to bridge the gap for pet owners who have had difficulty scheduling a routine check-up for their pet with their veterinarian.”
