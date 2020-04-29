Niagara County Community College will be the site of the New York State Department of Health-run drive-through testing facility starting today.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton had announced the development on Monday, but had not indicated then when the college campus would begin operating drive-through testing. Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, made it official on Tuesday.
An appointment is required to be tested, according to Stapleton. To schedule an appointment for testing at NCCC, residents are encouraged to call 1-888-364-3065.
Stapleton reiterated Tuesday that the testing facility is something that will help the county acquire more data on COVID-19.
"It's something that my department and the legislature has been asking for to get the adequate testing and thankfully it's coming to our county," he said.
The NCCC campus is a perfect site for a drive through testing location, as it offers a lot of room and it's easy to control people entering and exiting, according to Stapleton.
The testing site will be temporary, as the state needs to go to other counties to provide a similar service, he observed.
For example, the state testing facility was in Albany county for 18 days, according to Stapleton.
Also on Tuesday, Niagara County officials announced the death of a 70-year-old man with underlying health conditions from COVID-19, as well as 18 new cases. As of Tuesday, there have been 428 positive cases, with 207 in isolation currently, 199 having recovered and 2171 people have been tested.
In other state testing news, antibody testing was conducted at Wegmans on Military Road, Niagara Falls on Tuesday, according to Stapleton. He said he became aware of the antibody testing on Monday afternoon, and the location was not disclosed to him.
