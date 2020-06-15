The Niagara County Department of Health and the Niagara County Veterinary Society will hold a free 'drive-through' rabies immunization clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11 at Town of Wilson Highway Garage, 3356 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson.
To ensure the health and safety of all participants during the COVID-19 response, the health department has a new two-part appointment process to gather information and schedule. Only clients that have completed the process and have an appointment will be served and all others will be turned away. Participants are asked to arrive no more than five minutes prior to their appointment time.
Appointments and pre-registration must be completed by July 9 by following the instructions found at www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic and completing the two steps of the appointment process. For those that do not have access to a computer, call 716-439-7490 to receive an appointment over the phone.
Upon arrival, staff will instruct residents where to go and when to open their vehicle door. Once directed to do so, participants must ensure the animal(s) are properly restrained and then bring your animal(s) out of the vehicle and to the immunization station. Paperwork will already be printed and available. All persons must wear a face mask when attending the rabies immunization clinic.
By law, all cats, dogs and domesticated ferrets must have a current rabies vaccination from four months of age and on. Cats and dogs receiving immunization without proof of a previous rabies immunization will receive a certificate valid only for one year. Cats and dogs with proof of previous rabies immunizations will receive a certificate valid for three years. Ferrets must receive vaccinations annually, regardless of previous immunization.
For more information, contact the environmental health division at 439-7490.
