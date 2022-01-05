Niagara County will distribute roughly 6,000 free COVID-19 at-home test kits at three simultaneous drive-through events on Saturday. Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests.
The drive-through sites, which all open at 11 a.m., are:
• Transit Drive-In Theatre, 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport.
• Niagara County DMV, 500 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda.
• Niagara County Human Resources Building, 300 10th St., Niagara Falls.
Distribution is limited to one test kit per vehicle. Someone in the vehicle must show proof they're a county resident (driver's license, utility bill, etc.).
Distribution is also on a first come, first served basis, and Jonathan Schultz, director of Niagara County Emergency Services, said he expects the supply at each site will be exhausted within 60 to 90 minutes.
“We want to stress that not everyone who wants an at-home test kit may get one based on the limited supply,” he said.
The county received a shipment of test kits from the state on Tuesday. According to Becky Wydysh, chair of the Niagara County Legislature, the state has indicated test kits will be shipped to the county, for distribution to residents, on a regular basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.