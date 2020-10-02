Drifting kayak believed to have led to lake drowning

A Falls man, believed to be attempting to recover a kayak that had drifted away from him in Hyde Park Lake, experienced what was described as “difficulty in the water” and drowned Thursday night.
Falls firefighters said they responded at about 5 p.m. to a report of a “person in the water having difficulty.” Firefighters said when they arrived in the park they were told that a bystander had attempted to assist the person in the water but had been unsuccessful.
“We had a report of a person in distress in the water,” Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said. “A second person went into the water to assist the first person and then he began to have trouble.”
Pedulla said the would-be rescuer was helped out of the water by a third person. By that time, the man looking to recover the kayak had disappeared below the water.
The water in the area of the lake where the man disappeared is about eight feet deep, with a very muddy bottom.
Firefighters entered the lake waters and began searching for the man, using poles and hooks to locate him. They also requested help from the Niagara County Dive Team.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., dive team members located the man’s body in the area where the firefighters had been searching. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old Falls resident, was declared dead at the scene.
Pedulla said the man was not wearing a life vest or personal floatation device when he entered the water.
