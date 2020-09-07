The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association, the NCCC Career & Transitional Services Office, and Student Life are teaming up with JCPenney to help job seekers find everything they need for their next job interview or current position during their virtual Suit-Up event.
During the virtual shopping event, attendees will receive a 30% discount on all career apparel items including suits, dresses, sport coats, dress pants, shoes, and more! Discounts will also be included on Sephora and Salon products.
Attendees can shop the sale between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. NCCC alumni, students, employees, friends of the college and guests are invited to attend this virtual event. For more information on how to receive your 30% discount code, visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni/jcp/.
For any NCCC students with questions on this event, please contact Casey Button from the Career & Transitional Services Office. Her phone number is 614-5957 and her email is cbutton@niagaracc.suny.edu.
For all other questions from alumni and friends of NCCC, please contact the Alumni Office at 614-5910 or alumni@niagaracc.suny.edu.
