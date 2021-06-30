Every little boy’s dream seems to be driving a massive excavator or bulldozer and wrecking stuff.
Charles Van Epps “Doctor Demolition” gets to do it daily while working for his firm, Regional Environmental Demolition. Van Epps has had some rough spots in life but this is not one. He took a break from a big project on Chilton Avenue to chat earlier this week.
“It took me a long time to learn you shouldn’t slap someone upside the head, even if they deserve it,” he said.
What changed in life for him?
“I had a son,” he said after climbing down from his Cat 329E excavator and lighting a Newport. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t start a business, because you can.”
Van Epps said after working for Cerrone and Empire Dismantlement he was homeless with $800 to his name when a friend gave him a start with a “rent-to-own” deal on an excavator 13 years ago. His business has been growing ever since.
His assistant on Monday was Enrico Liberale Jr. who kept a consistent spray from a fire hose on the dust plume as the 100-year-old home came down.
Enrico Sr. bought into the business about eight months after Van Epps started.
“I can take a building down,” Van Epps said, “but I’m not too good at the books. He takes care of that. I wouldn’t still be in the business without him. He’s been my savior.”
The tricky part of Monday's demolition was taking down a pair of brick chimneys on the outside of the house.
“Those chimneys were kind of slick,” he said, gesturing to Enrico Jr. “He’s been chasing my coattails since he was 10.”
Van Epps said they bid $22,626 on the job. It took a little longer than expected but he was unconcerned because some others go faster.
Pat Ciccarelli is code enforcement and zoning officer for the city. He said the demolition was termed an emergency because the building was open to the weather and rapidly deteriorating.
“They are a good company and he is a good operator,” Ciccarelli said of Van Epps, “and he is quite a character.”
When the city decides a building needs to come down as soon as possible, Ciccarelli said he calls all eight emergency contractors on his list and they meet on site. Van Epps and one other company were the only ones to show for Chilton. A big portion of the project cost is disposal, Ciccarelli said.
Some houses, like the one on Chilton are particularly sad. It was the first lot on the fully built-out one-block street between Main and Whirlpool streets to be cleared of a house.
“It’s too bad this guy let that house go,” Ciccarelli said of the previous homeowner. “It could have been a beautiful thing.”
Mayor Bob Restaino said he visited the scene Monday morning and watch the demolition with neighbors.
“For several year,” Restaino said, “the residents have been asking for that to come down. The homeowner did not respond. He made an effort in the beginning, but then there was nothing.
“All of us were amazed at how beautiful the structure was and how difficult it would be to replicate today.”
