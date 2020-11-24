The Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association is celebrating Small Business Saturday with the release of its complimentary DNFBA Winter Savings Card, with offers to more than a dozen member businesses, throughout Downtown Niagara Falls.
The card will be valid from Small Business Saturday through March 28.
A list of participating offers is available at https://dnfba.org/wintersavingscard/ and includes offers of at least a 10% off value or more at participating restaurants, attractions and more. Participants include:
• Anchor Bar Niagara Falls
• Aquarium of Niagara
• Gray Line Niagara Falls/Buffalo
• Hard Rock Cafe – Niagara Falls USA
• Hyatt Place Niagara Falls USA – Gallery Bar
• Mackinali’s Café & Bake Shop
• Marjim at the Falls
• Niagara Falls Official Visitor Center
• Parkway Prime Steakhouse & Lounge – Inside DoubleTree Niagara Falls
• Rainforest Café
• Red Coach Inn
• Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
• Sheraton Niagara Falls
• Sight See Rentals
• SPoT Coffee Niagara Falls USA
• Starbucks inside the Sheraton Niagara Falls
• The Corner Deli inside the Sheraton Niagara Falls
• The Giacomo Lobby Bar
• Wine on Third
• Wyndham Garden Niagara Falls USA
“Small Business Saturday seemed like perfect timing for the DNFBA to distribute our first Winter Savings Card,” said Chairperson Chris MacKendrick. “We hope the various offers entice both residents and visitors to visit our various downtown businesses during the holiday season and throughout the winter months while they enjoy our year-round offerings.”
The DNFBA Winter Saving Cards may be obtained by visiting the Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center, (10 Rainbow Blvd.) or at any participating location. Guests may also show the web site link on their phones to receive the discounts at their point of purchase. Offers are subject to change. For more information, visit www.DNFBA.org
