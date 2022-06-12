A transmission line that fed four power substations in the Falls went down Saturday night, causing about 8,000 customers in southern Niagara Falls to lose power for several hours.
National Grid said it lost the 184 transmission line which feeds the Harper, 8th, Welch, and Stephenson substations.
Crews worked to restore a second line (183) about 11 p.m. Saturday which was out for maintenance. Bringing it back to re-energized the four substations.
