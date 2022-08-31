ALBANY — In a typical year, about 1,100 people apply for pistol permits in Niagara County.
But over the past 12 days, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski said his office has seen an unprecedented surge in applications, having to turn away numerous people because lines had grown so long.
“We’ve taken in 956 new applications in just the past 12 days,” Jastrzemski said Tuesday.
Those hoping to get their permits processed are scrambling to get their approvals before Thursday, when new state gun control laws become effective, adding additional training and registration requirements on New Yorkers who acquired their firearms lawfully. They will also have to undergo what the law calls a “character and conduct” evaluation, and submit a full list of all of their social media accounts as part of the application.
County officials told CNHI Tuesday they are still waiting for the Hochul administration to make the new pistol permit applications available to them. The legislation was approved in June.
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law as unconstitutional, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Legislature to return for an emergency session to respond to the ruling.
Arguing places such as churches, subways and parks should be gun-free zones, Hochul said she was concerned the high court decision could invite “a Wild West” atmosphere, with gunslingers jeopardizing the lives of their fellow New Yorkers even though they had been approved for pistol permits and passed the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check when they obtained their firearm.
Some upstate sheriffs are openly questioning whether the new gun laws will yield any public safety benefits, maintaining the legislation appears to be directed at erecting new barriers to legally possessing firearms.
“The criminals are still going to be out there committing crimes with illegal firearms and the law-abiding public is going to be jumping through hoops to get a permit,” Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin said. “This is all going to put additional workload on the clerks and the sheriffs. We’re not going to be able to handle that workload.”
Hochul told a New York City television station last week it was important for the state to “fix what the Supreme Court did on the concealed carry.”
She said new restrictions on concealed carry permits will ensure New York City has “safe places,” mentioning Times Square, a popular tourist attraction and center of commerce, as a location where pistol permit holders and others should be prohibited from carrying firearms. The New York City Police Department is now posting “Gun Free Zone” signs throughout Times Square, warnings to the more than 360,000 people who enter the area each day.
According to Hochul, she will conduct a press conference regarding the new law Wednesday, and her administration is working on a public education campaign to explain the new legislation.
“People know that I take the safety of New Yorkers very seriously,” Hochul said.
The Hochul administration has not been tracking data on shootings to determine the number of gunplay incidents involving legally owned firearms vs. the number of shooting incidents involving guns that were obtained illegally, according to state officials questioned by CNHI.
As for Hochul’s efforts to ban all guns from “sensitive areas,” using gun-free zone signage, Patrick Phelan, executive director of the New York State Association of Police Chiefs, said: “Having a restricted area is not going to matter to someone who is already possessing an illegal firearm. He’s already breaking the law. So I don’t think sensitive areas are going to be a concern for criminals.”
Phelan said tackling the scourge of gun crimes requires a multi-tiered approach and intercepting guns acquired illegally. “We need to figure out why teenage kids are shooting each other and think about how we are raising a generation of kids who think the solution to everything is to shoot one another,” said Phelan, former chief of the Greece Police Department.
In Lockport, Jastrzemski said the gun owners he speaks to daily believe the state is burdening them with new requirements that won’t touch the problem of gun violence.
“This is not going to make our communities safer,” Jastrzemski said. “I believe that 100%. I do commend our police officers who took 6,000 illegal guns off the streets. That’s where they need to be concentrating, not on law-abiding citizens.”
The new legislation is already facing a legal challenge from a gun rights group called Gun Owners of America, and a second lawsuit is anticipated from the New York Rifle and Pistol Association, the group that succeeded in convincing the Supreme Court that New York’s concealed carry permit process infringed on the rights of New Yorkers.
Tom King, president of the Rifle and Pistol Association, said he questions how the new regulations can be followed when many gun owners have not been informed of the new requirements.
While the State Police has issued a set of “frequently answered questions” regarding the new gun law, King said, “How do they expect people to obey a law when they don’t know what the law means?”
