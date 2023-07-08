It’s that time of the year again when visitors to the Niagara Falls City Market who qualify for federal food assistance can “double up” on bucks used to purchase fresh produce from market vendors.
Representatives from the market off Pine Avenue joined local and state officials on Friday in announcing that the market is once again participating in New York state’s Double Up Food Bucks healthy food incentive program.
Under the program, SNAP recipients who buy fruits and vegetables from market vendors will have their purchases matched $1 for $1 up to $20 per day. The 2023 Double Up program officially started across New York on July 1 and is expected to run through Oct. 31.
“At a time when many folks are struggling, due to the rising cost of food, inflation, and the end of the temporary allotments to SNAP, Double Up helps individuals and families not have to make the difficult choice between feeding their family or feeding their family healthy foods,” said Tom Lowe, project director for the market’s management group, the Field & Fork Network in Buffalo.
This is the second year the market is participating in the Double Up program. Lowe said during the 2022 season, market vendors processed more than $15,000 in SNAP transactions, earning customers more than $13,000 in Double Up Food Bucks. The numbers translated into more than 1,000 SNAP transactions at the market last year, including just under 200 new SNAP or Double Up Food Bucks customers.
With the 2023 season now underway, Lowe said market managers have set a goal of increasing both SNAP and Double Up sales by 30%.
“Our experience implementing Double Up Food Bucks New York has shown that matching SNAP benefits with incentives for locally and regionally grown fruits and vegetables is an effective way to simultaneously reduce hunger, improve dietary health and stimulate local food economies,” Lowe said. “Through this one intervention, we can provide sustainable long-term support to families, businesses and farmers.”
Samika Sullivan, director of the Packard Court Community Center on Hyde Park Boulevard, agreed, saying she believes the Double Up program offers benefits for both the vendors and the customers who get more for their money when they shop for produce at the market.
Sullivan encouraged residents in and around the Falls who qualify for SNAP benefits to consider getting more for their money at the city market where they get a better deal than they would at a chain supermarket.
“I’m amazed at the amount of people that don’t know that the program is available,” she said. “We often talk about how expensive it is to eat healthy. People would rather buy the things that are cheaper or maybe they can only afford the things that are cheaper. But with this program, it allows that access to totally expand.”
Field & Fork Network, a Buffalo-based non-profit food and farming organization, started managing the market last year under an agreement with Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration that was approved by the Niagara Falls City Council.
The organization, led by Lowe, has taken steps in recent months to ramp up both vendor and customer interest by unveiling a new schedule of special market events that started with the opening of the 2023 season on June 1.
On Friday, the market celebrated “kids day” with dozens of children from the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club and the Packard Court Community Center stopping by to check out a Falls fire truck, meet with Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti, listen to music, enjoy some ice cream and learn how to purchase items from market vendors. Additional events, including live music and extended market hours, are planned for the coming weeks.
Restaino said Field & Fork Network, now entering their second year of managing the city market, have already proven themselves to be “capable and competent” partners in ongoing efforts to add more vendors and a new lineup of activities to the city market. He expressed optimism that events planned for the 2023 season will spur more progress and promise this year. He said the city remains committed to luring additional investment into the market moving forward.
“The city market will once again start seeing that liveliness that those of us who have been in the city our whole lives remember,” the mayor said.
State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, who supported efforts in Albany to continue the Double Up program statewide, said it not only helps people in need buy food but, more importantly, buy healthier food. He said he believes the program will continue to benefit the ongoing efforts to breathe new life into the Niagara Falls City Market.
“We’re starting to see the farmers coming back,” Morinello said. “The Field and Fork (Network) has a vision and that vision is to turn the city market back into the center hub of the City of Niagara Falls.”
The Niagara Falls City Market will have an evening market from 3 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month. Regular market hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information, follow the Niagara Falls City Market on Facebook and Instagram @nfcitymarket or visit www.fieldandforknetwork.com/niagara-falls-city-market/.
