FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. Gillibrand became the first Democratic senator to call for her colleague Al Franken’s resignation amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017. The New York Democrat used the issue as a #MeToo rallying cry, building a 2020 presidential run around promoting women’s and family rights. But Gillibrand and other top Democrats have stopped short of calling on New York's governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, to resign amid accusations of offensive behavior. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)