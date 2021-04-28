Look out Ronald McDonald.
Frankie Hernandez has got your number. Actually the owner and operator of Frankie’s Donuts Inc. on Portage Road had better numbers than the local McDonald’s franchisee and will take over the contract for meals for prisoners at the Niagara Falls city jail.
The Falls City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to award the contract to Frankie’s, which projects a need for up to 3,000 breakfasts, 9,000 lunches/suppers and just over 100 vegetarian and diabetic meals between May 16 and May 15, 2022.
The city’s purchasing department, which conducted the bidding for the contract, indicated that a request for bids was sent to 11 potential vendors. Only two bids were received in response to the request.
Frankie’s bid was significantly less than a bid from PSNF Inc. of East Amherst. The popular Portage Road donut shop will provide breakfasts at a cost of $1.25 compared to a cost of $2.15 from PSNF.
The lunch/supper cost from Frankie’s was $1.75 compared to $3.25 from PSNF.
“We haven’t (bid) for it in a long time,” said Terry Hernandez, Frankie’s wife and business partner. “So we figured with the way things are now, why not bid it again?”
Frankie said he believes his last jail contract was in effect about a decade ago. Asked if his food was better than the offerings of the fast food giant he beat out, Hernandez said it was no contest.
“One hundred percent. No. No. Three hundred percent better,”Hernandez said. “That’s frozen stuff from them. Our stuff is freshly made.”
Frankie also pointed out that his restaurant is popular with both current and retired city cops.
“So (the food) is good enough for everybody,” Hernandez said with a hearty laugh.
Terry Hernandez said the meals they’ll provide offer something that can’t be found with fast food chains.
“We put love in it,” she said. “We care. It’s homemade and if we wouldn’t eat it, we wouldn’t serve it to you.”
Or provide it to the folks passing through the Falls city jail.
