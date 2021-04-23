It was hard for Dasmen Cary to wrap his head around such a simple fix.
Prior to seeing it work outside of the classroom, he had been skeptical and unwilling.
Two years ago, after an incident with his then-fiance resulted in court-mandated domestic violence awareness classes, he reached out to Catholic Charities to see if he could take classes in Niagara Falls. From the first phone call he made to the non-profit, he was pleasantly surprised. The woman who answered the phone was welcoming and non-judgmental. When he met with the instructor of the classes, Bob Goods, he felt seen and heard.
"I was like, this is a lot different than what I’ve experienced in other places," Cary recalled. "They made me feel very good about being there."
Once the classes started, Cary said he mostly listened. He remembers being impressed that Goods too, listened as much as he talked.
"After a couple of classes, I started to feel very comfortable with the group," he recalled. "I started to express my feelings and it just took off from there."
Cary said Goods taught him new perspectives on how to behave when facing issues that had angered him in the past.
"He started teaching us how to look at things differently. He started teaching us to put ourselves in our partner's shoes and try to understand our partner's view and why our partner might be upset," Cary said.
Goods said Carey was a great student. "He listened to what we were saying. We suggested considering simple things, like the inflection of your voice and the words you chose and how they can be helpful or unhelpful," Goods recalled.
Goods still remembers when Cary came in after trying the new methods of talking and listening.
Cary and his fiance at the time, Lauren McClain, had a long conversation. For the first time, they heard each other. It had a big impact on their relationship.
While they are no longer engaged, their experiences together have strengthened their faith, and both are using their lives to help others find a better path. Lauren McClain has started a biblical studies program and plans to be an evangelical minister and mentor to young girls.
McClain said their relationship is being built from scratch. "We’re technically not together but we are supportive of each other and our goal is to start over completely."
"We’ve been through anything you can probably imagine to destroy us," she added, noting, "It has really created an experience for us that has gone from vicious to victory."
Cary says he has taken the lessons he's learned and applied them to all his relationships and to his life in general. While he struggled early on in life, as both his parents died when he was a young man, his new skills have helped him further his business goals and he has become a refurbisher of homes and a landlord in Niagara Falls. He also still meets regularly with Goods for counsel and conversations.
Goods considers Cary a "star" pupil. "He's a shining star of the program," Goods said, who noted Cary will sometimes come and talk to Goods' groups.
"He’s using his success now to teach other people in the community how they can do what he is doing," Goods added. "These are the things we hope for when working with anybody. We want to bring them to a better place, as best we can."
For more information about Catholic Charities programs, which are open to all, visit the Niagara Falls office at 625 Tronolone Place or call 282-2351. In Lockport visit Bewley Building, 12 Market St #450 or call 4330246. Visit online at www.ccwny.org.
