A local company distributes American flags and flag poles around the country once again donated a portion of its profits to Dog Tags New York.
Grand New Flag, based in Lockport, donates 5% of its net profits each year to a veterans organization. As he has for the past three years, owner Philip Kauppinen selected locally based Dog Tags New York as the 2023 recipient. A check for $3,000 was turned over to the group during a reception at Niagara University on Wednesday.
Dog Tags New York pairs rescue dogs with military veterans, providing training for a dog to become an emotional support animal for a veteran who in most cases suffers from PTSD or other anxieties stemming from their military service.
“The 5% for Vets Fund is my promise to give back 5% of net profits each year to a non-profit organization that helps Veterans of the United States Armed Forces," Kauppinen said. "The fund is inspired by my father's service in the Army. He served two combat tours in Vietnam (1966-1968) and was blessed to make it home. His memory lives on through this fund.
When asked why he chose Dog Tags NY, he replied, “My father loved dogs and I know he would be honored to support the initiative to rescue dogs and give them a new mission to support veterans.”
Kauppinen has been making this contribution annually for 11 years now and this was his 4th annual donation to Dog Tags NY who has been adopted as the continued recipient. Kauppinen believes in their mission whole heartedly.
