Niagara Falls firefighters and an ambulance crew tried unsuccessfully to revive a dog found inside a burning home on the 100 block of 62nd Street Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the the home around 10:10 a.m. and firefighters gained access to the home through the front door.
The dog was located just inside the front doorway. Despite resuscitation efforts by Falls’ firefighters and AMR medics, the dog died.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
