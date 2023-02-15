A documentary featuring a Gasport animal rescue farm, produced by former Niagara Gazette journalist Michele DeLuca, will air on WNED PBS Buffalo/Toronto-Channel 17 at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The documentary, “Jackass Love,” showcases the effort of Whispering River Animal Rescue to purchase donkeys from “Kill Farms” where they are sent after being purchased at equine auctions and held under miserable and unregulated conditions before being inhumanely shipped to Mexico for butchering, their meat sent to countries that still consume donkey meat.
The volunteers at Whispering River Animal Rescue in Gasport, raise money to purchase the donkeys, quarantine them, and then transport the creatures to Gasport, where they are cared for and placed in loving homes when possible.
The documentary examines how the volunteers’ efforts to heal the abused, discarded and broken donkeys often brings healing to their own lives, particularly if they are facing issues such as depression, anxiety and addiction.
For more information about Whispering River Animal Rescue, visit Facebook or www.whisperingriverrescue.com.
The documentary will also air at 1:30 a.m. March 15, and be available for viewing on demand at WNED PBS Buffalo/Toronto-Channel 17 after its debut airing on Saturday.
