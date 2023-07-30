Armaghan Raeour, DO, from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Dr. Joyce E. Sirianni Education Center to answer questions regarding health challenges, medications, and other health-related issues.
The Center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and offers information regarding numerous health issues facing the again population. The Center, located in the HART office at 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston, is free and open to the public.
HART is a referral service that connects seniors and others with qualified care, allowing them to remain independent in their own homes. HART has been serving individuals and families in Niagara County and portions of Erie County for over 40 years.
Call 716-754-8313 or check www.hartprogram.org for more information.
