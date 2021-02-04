The Niagara County Sheriff's Office used DNA to link a Falls man to a stolen car found in the Town of Niagara.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Thursday that Tywaun Barnes, 39, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle in a case involving a car found last August.
Barnes was arrested after a DNA hit linked him to a blue baseball cap and a cigarette butt found in the stolen car on Aug. 26.
Barnes is currently being held in the Niagara County Jail on unrelated charges.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on Feb. 25.
