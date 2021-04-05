The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting walk-ins at its three offices, on a limited basis, beginning next week, County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski announced.
Starting April 13, each office will be open to walk-ins one day per week. Walk-ins are those who don't have an appointment.
The North Tonawanda DMV office will accept walk-ins on Tuesdays.
The Niagara Falls DMV office will accept walk-ins on Wednesdays.
The Lockport DMV office will accept walk-ins on Thursdays.
Appointments will no longer be scheduled at the offices on the days they're accepting walk-ins, Jastrzemski said.
On walk-in days, customers will need to be in line by 11:30 a.m. to be served before the office closes for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and in the afternoon, be in line by 4 p.m. Further, customers must wear a mask and bring their own pen.
“We also encourage people to fill out their paperwork (in advance), or as much of it as they can, to help move their transaction along quickly,” said Jastrzemski. “I look forward to the day that business returns to usual, but we have not been given that green light yet.”
Forms for most transactions can be found at www.dmv.ny.gov.
