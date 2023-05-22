The North Tonawanda Department of Vehicles Office will not open until 10:30 a.m. today. The Lockport DMV will not open until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Niagara County Clerk Joseph a. Jastrzemski announced Monday. The delayed start is due to employee training requirements.
“Our staff is required to undergo some emergency preparation training that will take place at the county’s Public Safety Training Facility this week,” said Jastrzemski. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Jastrzemski said the county did not accept any appointments for these times in anticipation of the training, so only those who planned on walking in without an appointment will be impacted.
“I still encourage people to make appointments to secure your slot, but if you plan on walking in, please be mindful of these delayed openings,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.