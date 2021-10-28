The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are reminding drivers that deer become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall.
During the months of October, November, and December, it is breeding season and the animals are more visible. According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 43 percent of the crashes in 2020 between deer and vehicles occurred during this three-month span. Motorists should also be alert for moose on roadways in the Adirondacks and surrounding areas this time of year.
“During the fall months, motorists should drive with extra caution to help avoid collisions with deer and moose,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV commissioner and chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “Be on the lookout for deer-crossing signs along roadways. They indicate deer have been seen at that location and have collided with cars there. Those signs are meant to warn you to be extra cautious when driving through such locations.”
Motorists should be aware animals are especially active at dawn and dusk when visibility may be reduced and commuter traffic may be heavy. The DEC recommends these precautions motorists can take to reduce the chance of hitting a deer or moose:
• Decrease speed when you approach deer near roadsides. Deer can "bolt" or change direction at the last minute.
• If you see a deer go across the road, decrease speed and be careful. Deer travel in groups so expect other deer to follow.
• Use emergency lights or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are seen on or near the road.
• Use caution on roadways marked with deer crossing signs.
• Use extreme caution when driving at dawn or dusk, when animal movement is at its highest and visibility is reduced.
If you encounter an animal on the roadway, brake firmly but do not swerve. Swerving can cause a collision with another vehicle, a tree, a pole, or other objects.
If you do strike an animal, DEC advises motorists to stay away from the animal. A frightened, wounded deer or moose could use its powerful legs and sharp hooves to harm you.
