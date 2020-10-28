U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs describes himself as a small business owner who has served a few stints in government.
Jacobs is the newest Member of Congress representing New York's 27th district, after winning the post in a June 2020 special election. He's completing the two-year term of office vacated by Chris Collins last fall.
In only three months, he said in a recent interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, “I think we’re doing a great job getting the office in order. I’ve talked about the need to aggressively represent this area. When we got into office, all the offices were actually been closed, all the employees let go. … I’ve reopened the Washington office, it’s fully staffed. We’re doing legislative activities down there. I’ve reopened both of the offices in the district, rehired caseworkers. … So, we’re doing business here and in Washington and I’m excited to continue to do it.”
Nate McMurray, Jacobs' Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election — which will determine who represents the 27th district in 2021-2022 — dismisses Jacobs as a member of an elite class who hasn’t done anything except turn into a career politician.
“Chris Jacobs has been in office his entire adult life; I don’t think he can say one thing that he’s done. ... I’ve asked him and he just kind of fumbles around,” McMurray said. "I’m more qualified, let’s be honest about it. I’ve someone who’s spent years in the private sector.”
Duane Whitmer, the Libertarian candidate in the race, says the war of words between Jacobs and McMurray is farcical — and neither of them will solve any problems in the district.
“I am taking their votes, because a lot of voters have in the past voted for the lesser of two evils,” Whitmer claimed. “A guy walks in(to) the box and says, ‘Well, I don’t really like Chris, but I don’t like Nate more,’ so, they vote Chris. Yes, I am taking those votes. From both parties. There are a lot of disenfranchised Democrats who don’t like what the party is doing and they’re going to vote for me.”
In the recent NY-27 debate at St. Joe's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, Whitmer’s message resonated strongly, in terms of debate points, as he spoke about a series of proposals such as: ending the war on drugs, ending the war on guns, ending corporate welfare, and ending foreign wars.
“Foreign wars are another example of government not knowing what to do,” Whitmer said at his podium. “They see a problem, they send the military and you don’t hear about unintended consequences. If they had answers, the war in Iraq would’ve been over.”
“I think the question is more involved,” Jacobs said in response. “I’m supporting our president who’s removing troops from Afghanistan right now, but I would say we need to be engaged in an international community. … In Africa we really need to be aware of what China is doing.”
McMurray's response was: “We have spent way too much on foreign wars that have brought nothing to us. We’ve bankrupted our country and hurt so many of our veterans. I would not look for any foreign action that puts the lives of our people at risk. Young men like you (the St. Joe's students), unless I was willing to send my own sons.”
All three candidates have been working to get their campaigns talked about in Lockport. Jacobs visited the city recently for a flag raising ceremony at the Challenger Center of ONE. McMurray's operation is centralized at the UAW Hall on Walnut Street. Whitmer met with a US&J reporter at a popular local coffee house on a day when he was going door-to-door to encourage votes for the Libertarian Party.
Recently, Jacobs secured the endorsement of the Police Conference of New York. Meanwhile, Whitmer is riding high on his win at the St. Joe’s debate, and McMurray appears confident about his chances, given the support he's gotten from UAW locals in the district.
When he was a child, McMurray said, “My family survived on Social Security. My (late) father was in the painter’s union, so he had Social Security survivor benefits, and there were seven children. Without those benefits, my family probably would’ve been broken up. My mom couldn’t have raised all seven children. So, when people say, ‘Are you going to support Social Security?’ Yes! When people say, ‘Are you going to fight for healthcare for working Americans?’ Yes!"
"(Jacobs) literally doesn’t know what the job is. If you look at his decades in different offices, he seems just to go through the motions,” McMurray said.
Not surprisingly, Jacobs disagrees.
“I’ve owned my own business for 20 years, with stints (in) local government, the county, the state level. I’ve had federal government experience as well. So, I believe I’m bringing good, common sense from the private sector, but also good understanding of how government works at every level. I think it enables me to hit the ground better than others would,” he said.
Whitmer, the third-party candidate in the contest, thinks his uphill fight to get on the November ballot — he got sued by Republicans and primaried by a Democrat — may be viewed favorably by voters who are weary, or leery, of the "major" contenders.
“I have to fight for every vote. … All these battles, we have to fight," Whitmer said. "Who do you want fighting for you in Congress? The guy that shows up and wins? The guy that shows up and has to fight a little bit and wins? Or the guy who has to scratch and claw, literally, for every single vote?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.