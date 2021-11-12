  Dismissal change paying off for Falls School District

“Fourteen and nineteen, fourteen and nineteen” shouted the man with the bull horn, shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, identifying the latest arriving buses to be boarded by the small group of students who remained at Niagara Falls High School.
Two weeks ago, students were just walking out of their last classes at 3 p.m. This past week was different. Students previously dismissed at 3 p.m. are now getting out at 2:30 p.m.
The school shortened every period of the day, including lunch, by 3 minutes to make it happen. There are 9 periods in a day plus some time saved with roll call.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he’d been considering recommending the change for some time, due to a bus driver shortage.
“The end of daylight saving time and the approaching winter weather prompted the timing of the move,” he said.
Three days into the new policy, Laurrie said things were running smoothly. He said teenaged students are now able to greet their younger siblings when they get home, and that students with after-school jobs are able to get to work on time.
Brief discussions with several family members who were waiting to pick up students outside the high school on Wednesday indicated that the new policy was helpful.
Justin Purdy, 32, of Niagara Falls said the new time made it easier to coordinate schedules.
“It has helped slightly,” he said. “I have three younger children and they all get out at different times, so, it has helped.”
While some waiting for students said the change made no difference to them, Apreia Willis, of Niagara Falls, who was waiting to pick up her sister, liked the change.
“I guess it's better, my sister likes it.”
For Laurrie, the need for change was simple math.
“With the old release times, we needed 65 drivers and right now we have 45, but we had 13 out with Covid, that means when we needed 65 drivers we only had 32 available,” Laurrie said.
Laurrie also said that he got some drivers back from Covid on Wednesday, reducing the need for combined morning runs.
Even with the return of some from the Covid list, Laurrie said the schools are “still desperately seeking bus drivers.” The district contracts with Niagara Falls Coach Lines which is still recruiting daily, Laurrie said.
He said the hiring process takes 7 to 10 weeks even though testing for those who wish to be drivers has been made a priority.
“Six new drivers are in the pipeline right now,” he said.
Ezra Scott, a Pupil Services Assistant at the high school who is also active with the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, said “the earlier release time has been good for student morale.”
Through its Safe Passage program, Scott said the Peacemakers are at the school, as well as Gaskill Middle and Hyde Park Elementary schools, to help build relationships and act as an extra set of eyes and ears.
The Peacemakers are always recruiting additional members. Email nfpeacemakers@gmail.com or call (716) 579-4126 for more info. In some instances participants can receive a stipend.
Both Scott and Laurrie agreed that the transportation delays, which resulted from the driver shortage, contributed to tensions between students earlier in the school year. Students had to wait long periods, sometimes hours, for buses to arrive and would become “antsy and anxious,” Scott said.
Laurrie said that the new schedule means students don’t have to linger as long, he says “Now they have time to get out, and go.” He indicated that this also reduces the possible tensions frustrated students can experience.
Laurrie acknowledged that in the past these students could “become discipline issues, while waiting for, or while on, the bus.”
Outside the school on Wednesday the scene was friendly and orderly as small groups of students waited for a few straggling buses that Scott said had been delayed due to release times at other schools in the district.
Of the buses that had arrived on time for the dismissal, only one remained at 2:43 and pulled out shortly thereafter. After, that the atmosphere remained light while administrators walked the line talking with the few remaining students, as a few security and law enforcement personnel stood off to the side.
While Laurie says a few transportation wrinkles still remain to be ironed out throughout the district, for example, one bus was early and another late for pick-ups after a very well-attended after-school Drama Club event at LaSalle Middle School on Tuesday, he’s already seen a drop in phone calls from parents concerned about the lateness of students getting home.
People interested in applying for a bus driver position with Niagara Falls Coach Lines can call (716) 285-9357.
