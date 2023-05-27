The Discover Niagara Shuttle service will be starting a new route this season to better connect area tourists.
The route will be a loop that runs between Old Fort Niagara, Youngstown center, and Four Mile Creek State Park, with additional stops at the Sanger Farm & Bakery and Tom Tower’s Farm Market.
Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, said this came about as they noticed a lot of campers at Four Mile Creek who would bring their RVs to the fort.
“We wanted to make it easier for people to let people keep their camping equipment where they’re at,” Capen said, “and go directly to them to make it connect to here and Niagara Falls.”
Vincent Iacovitti, director of Niagara Falls State Park, said the route will be able to service nearly 80,000 campers at Four Mile Creek a year, without them having to navigate their RVs around city streets or finding parking.
“We really hope this additional connection is going to service all the attractions and businesses and communities, allowing folks to have a reason to stay longer and hopefully spend a little bit more money,” Iacovitti said.
Discover Niagara’s current routes go from Niagara Falls State Park up to Old Fort Niagara and on a loop around Lockport, connecting over 30 destinations between them. The Discover Niagara savings pass allows riders to get 10% off of purchases at 30 small businesses in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Youngstown, and Lockport.
The stops in Youngstown and the two farms would allow guests to access small businesses in the village and farmers markets they offer.
“We have so many cultural gems in Niagara County,” said Old Fort Niagara Executive Director Bob Emerson. “Oftentimes, visitors don’t know about them. So this shuttle is a wonderful vehicle to share all that we have with the world.”
The shuttles will also feature new decals of artwork from the Polly King art galley, each depicting a different site in the area like Niagara Falls, the Niagara River, Old Fort Niagara, and the New York Power Authority.
The service currently runs on weekends only until June 23, when it will run seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The shuttles run until mid-October.
