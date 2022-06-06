The Discover Niagara Shuttle is free once again this summer and has bike racks as well as “Bike There, Niagara” maps offering a guide for five separate recommended self-guided bike routes.
The announcement came Monday at a press conference held by the recently reopened Great Gorge Railway Trail stairs in Niagara Falls adjacent to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Museum.
Niagara National Heritage Area Executive Director Sara Capen said there will be seven shuttle vehicles running this year, including two dedicated to connecting Niagara Falls and Lockport.
Capen said several exciting plans are in the offing this year, including expansion of the mural program as well as Freedom Tours launched as part of the Juneteenth Celebration.
“We can reconnect to where we are, what built this place, and who we are,” Capen said.
Rep. Brian Higgins was at the event to announce a 15-year commitment to funding for the Heritage area.
“Nationally, there are only 55 National Heritage areas. In Niagara County, we have two” Higgins said.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who just returned from Albany at the end of last week, praised Higgins for his presence.
“Many congresspeople are a name,” Morinello said, “Congressman Higgins is a face.”
State Parks Western District Director Mark Mistretta said he is proud to be part of the strengthening of the bike trail network which now allows cyclists to connect from Lackawanna to Youngstown with very few gaps requiring a road ride.
“When you combine the trailbook with the shuttle, it just means more opportunity,” Mistretta said.
“It is absolutely exciting and a good thing for Niagara County,” Heritage area board member Lillian William said.
Morinello is excited by the shuttle and the promotion of bicycling.
“One of the objectives of the shuttle is to get people to stay another day,” Morinello said. “Over the weekend I took my two grandchildren on the shuttle to Ontario House in Youngstown for lunch. It was fabulous.”
