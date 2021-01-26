Discharge of former city councilman celebrated at Memorial

Niagara Falls Memorial Center on Tuesday celebrated its second discharge of a long-term COVID-19 patient in four days on Tuesday morning.
Michael Gawel received a rousing ovation as he was wheeled out following a 68-day stay, most of which was spent on a ventilator in the ICU.
The former Niagara Falls City councilman was admitted to the medical center in November at about the same time as his father, who also was a COVID-19 patient. His father died from the virus in mid-December while Michael fought through it and made what some are calling a miraculous recovery more than a month later, hospital staff said.
On Saturday, the medical center discharged COVID-19 patient Richard Portale after a 60-day stay – just in time for him to watch Sunday’s AFC Championship game at home.
