Disaster declaration sought for Niagara County

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she has requested Physical Disaster Declarations from the Small Business Administration for Niagara, Rensselaer and Otsego counties related to severe weather events that caused damage to homes and businesses.
The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services partnered with emergency management officials in the counties to survey damages in the affected communities following these events. When the declarations are granted, impacted individuals, families, businesses and non-profits will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to aid in their recovery.
“These natural disasters disrupted the lives of New Yorkers, but we are working to help our communities recover,” Hochul said.”I am requesting these disaster declarations so that impacted New Yorkers can get the assistance they need to get back on their feet and build back their homes and businesses.”
The request from Niagara County stated: Following a severe weather event on July 20, there was major damage to 29 homes totaling $542,000. Minor damage was also identified in 1,122 homes and 35 businesses totaling $11,715,000. If the declaration is granted for Niagara County, it will include the contiguous counties of Erie, Genesee and Orleans.
Small Business Administration loans provide aid to eligible homeowners, renters, businesses and others that need financial support following emergencies or weather-related disasters.
Upon approval, the following groups may be eligible to receive help from SBA loans:
• Homeowners: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.
• Homeowners and renters: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
• Business owners: funds for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses.
• Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.
Once approved, the Small Business Administration will work with the respective counties to set up points of contact and perform outreach to individual home and business owners who were impacted by this series of weather events.
