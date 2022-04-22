Dipson to purchase Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT — Dipson Theatres has entered into a contract to purchase the Transit Drive-In.
Both Michael Clement, the president of Dipson, and Rick Cohen, owner of the Transit Drive-In, confirmed to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal that the purchase of the popular Town of Lockport drive-in is moving forward will likely be finalized by late May at the latest.
Cohen said that after running the drive-in for more than 35 years, he wanted to take a step back and do other things for a change. He said that he approached Dipson in October about buying the drive-in, because they had experience running theaters, they were interested in keeping drive-ins open, and that they are locally owned.
Michael Clement, the president of Dipson Theatres, said he is enthusiastic about the prospect of managing the Transit Drive-In. He also emphasized that he is not looking to change many aspects in how the drive-in is managed.
“We look forward to working with the Transit Drive-In to make sure that there’s a smooth transition,” said Clement in an interview. “We don’t anticipate any changes. Operationally, it will continue to be a five screen drive-in.”
The few changes that Clement did reference included adding some amenities to the concession stand, and he has also floated the idea of holding daytime events there, like farmers markets or flea markets during the summer.
Transit Drive-In has been run by Cohen’s family for three generations since they purchased it in 1957. Prior to that, they had also purchased or built other movie theaters in Central and Western New York going back to 1927.
Both Clement and Cohen declined to discuss the selling price.
The Transit is one of a short list of remaining drive-ins in the United States. There are only 29 in New York state.
At their peak in the 1950s, there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters operating in the United States, including many hundreds in New York state. Currently, there are reportedly 321 still running in the U.S. There are hundreds more that are permanently closed but are still standing and could be re-opened at some point in the future if someone wanted to do so.
The Transit will be transitioning from one family motion picture exhibition dynasty to another. The Clement family has also been running movie theaters in Western New York and Pennsylvania for decades. The Cohens, under legendary exhibitor Irving Cohen, ran movie theaters throughout Western New York, Central New York, and the Southern Tier.
— Michael Calleri contributed to this report.
