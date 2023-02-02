Dipson Theatres is now where people can go watch movies in Niagara Falls.
Having acquired the former Regal Cinemas location at 720 Builders Way in January, it will reopen to the public as the Capitol Theatre on Friday. Regal ended its lease agreement after operating the theater for 20 years as part of its corporate bankruptcy.
New General Manager Peter Lambert said they are going to run it similar to Regal — but better. The movies shown at first will be mainstream studio movies, but they plan on showing a variety of films.
“We’d like to try to get some special series in here,” Lambert said. “We’ve got room to play with it, we’ve got room to experiment, so we’re gonna attempt to get some alternate programming in here if we can.”
Movie tickets would also be more community-friendly, with regular prices at $9 and matinee showings before 5 p.m. at $7 along with discounts for students, seniors, and military service members. Most of the staff that worked at the theater under Regal’s ownership will return.
Regnal Cinemas’ parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September, which led it to shut down 39 locations across the United States. Alongside the Niagara Falls theater, other locations impacted by this were the Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo and the Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Williamsville.
The name change to the Capitol Theatre is a homage to the original Capitol Theatre, which opened in 1926 at 1308 Niagara St. Jordan Clement, the division manager at Dipson Theatres, said the change is to honor and respect the traditions of Niagara Falls.
“The both of us are excited to bring Dipson Theatres into Niagara Falls,” Clement said. “We’re excited to give the fun and experience of going to the theater back to the community. We’re looking forward to the journey that’s ahead.”
While most of the inside of the theater will remain the same, still 12 screens with stadium seating, Lambert said they may try to get a specialty screen with Clement saying they may add luxury heated seats in the future, something available at many other Dipson locations.
Dipson will offer bargain Tuesdays, where select studio films on Tuesdays will have $7 tickets all day long with popcorn and fountain drinks at half-price. It is also applying for a liquor license to serve beer and wine at this location, which it does at its other theaters.
Alongside this new location, Dipson Theatres owns five other regular theaters in Western New York, the Transit Drive-In in Lockport, and a location in Warren, Pennsylvania.
