The former secretary of the Niagara Falls City Council, who pleaded guilty to trying to pad his last city pay check, will have his case dismissed if he commits no other crimes for the next three years.
Mark Diodate, who pleaded guilty in December to a single count of attempted computer trespass, was sentenced earlier this month to a three-year conditional discharge by Falls City Court Judge James Faso. He was also ordered to perform 10 hours of community service and pay required state fines and surcharges.
The computer tampering charge, an A misdemeanor, carried a maximum penalty of one year behind bars. Diodate’s plea to the charge was part of a deal with Niagara County prosecutors.
Diodate had faced multiple charges, including three felonies, for sneaking into city hall and trying to use a work computer to log into the city’s payroll system. Prosecutors said Diodate was looking to add 21 hours of designated “holiday time” and an hour of “comp time” to his final pay check for his work with the city council.
Prosecutors originally charged Diodate with first-degree falsifying businesses records, computer trespass and third-degree tampering with a computer, all felonies, along with one count of attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said security cameras in City Hall captured video of Diodate “coming into city hall, after-hours and attempting to add additional hours to his payroll records in order to increase his final paycheck.”
Diodate had served in the council secretary position from January 2018 to August 2019. He was appointed in a 4-to-1 vote amid some controversy concerning his resume, which included what multiple city council members characterized as “discrepancies.”
