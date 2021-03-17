LEWISTON —First Presbyterian Church in Lewiston held its first St. Patrick’s Day take-out dinner drive providing meals to help celebrate the holiday. The church had more than 135 meals pre-ordered with 30 to 40 extra meals set aside for late-comers.
Louise Wasko, the church’s administrative assistant, called the community response phenomenal. All proceeds, which she estimated could be around $1,500 or more, will go to repairing the old stone church. Wasko said the pandemic seemed like the best opportunity for the church to attempt this kind of drive.
“With everything going on and stuff, we thought, let’s give this a try,” she said. “I didn’t see a lot advertised, per se, that people were doing it. We have some major work that we need to do to our old stone church this summer. And, we were thinking of ways we could do some fundraising and we thought you know what, this might be a fun way to do it. Being a drive-through, maybe people are, with the way things are right now, willing to just come and get it and take it out.”
After seeing how many people ordered meals, Wasko said the church plans on doing it again next year. The Rev. Elizabeth Morgan said the congregation came together to make the event a success. She added Lewiston Tops Market gave them a gift card toward the cost of the corned beef.
The fundraiser comes after a tough year for the church. It closed prior to Palm Sunday and didn’t reopen for in-person worship until early July. While it has been great to be back in the building, worship services have been altered. Morgan describes some of the other changes made to worship services.
“We’ve had to adjust the service, so we no longer take the offering as part of worship because that would mean getting too close to people,” Morgan said. “We also don’t serve communion in the same way, we can’t do that for the foreseeable future. We also can’t have any fellowship signs. There are a lot of things we can’t do but we are focusing on all the things we can do, and just be grateful we are able to worship this year for Easter because last year, we couldn’t.”
For their Easter service, one person from the church’s choir will come and do a solo performance. Wasko said the performance, and a decorated sanctuary will make it a special Easter service. Given the church has a large sanctuary, people will continue to social distance with relative ease.
