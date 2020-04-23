During a Thursday radio interview, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli strongly rebuked comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggesting that states declare bankruptcy in lieu of waiting for federal funding.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell told Hugh Hewitt in a radio interview. “It saves some cities. And there’s no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”
In response, DiNapoli said, “States can’t go bankrupt, and why would in the middle of a crisis would you want to change the bankruptcy laws to allow states to go bankrupt? What an outrageous comment.”
DiNapoli added that the comment wasn’t necessary.
“It showed Americans a lack of appreciation for what the states are going through. And certainly a state like New York the epicenter of this crisis. The states need help. They don’t need political rhetoric. Maybe in some neighborhoods of Kentucky it sounds good to beat up states like New York, but we’re in an emergency situation here,” he said.
DiNapoli stressed that the next federal stimulus package must contain funds for states and local governments.
“If the states can’t plug the budget hole it gets passed down to the localities ... and the localities we can’t leave them hanging as well,” he said. “So many of these local public services on the front line of dealing with this public health emergency we can’t afford to leave them hanging. We can’t afford to have layoffs in essential services. That’s what will happen.”
DiNapoli said New York state at minimum will have a potential gap in revenue of $10 billion to 15 billion, but that it could be higher.
“The economy is basically on hold, so you don’t have the kind of business activity that generates sales tax, very important revenue source to the state, localities as well. If people are laid off and not working what’s going to happen in terms of income tax revenue,” DiNapoli said.
According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, if the state doesn’t receive federal funds that might result in hospitals, school and local government facing 20% cuts in state aid, according to CBS News.
