New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is calling on officials at the New York State Thruway Authority to pump the brakes on a proposed systemwide thruway toll hike.
DiNapoli released a report on Friday in which his office raised concerns about the proposal, saying the thruway authority should first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues before considering boosting tolls, as planned, beginning in 2024.
According to DiNapoli, his office came to the conclusion following a review of a decade's worth of thruway authority finances. He said the report turned up what he described as "gaps" in essential information deemed "necessary to evaluate the proposal."
“The thruway authority’s toll increase proposal comes at a time of extraordinary challenges for New Yorkers who are faced with rising costs for everything from food to shelter to gas,” DiNapoli said. “The thruway should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers. Raising tolls should be the last option, and the thruway has more work to do.”
The thruway authority has not yet responded to a request for comment from the newspaper.
In December, the thruway authority's board of directors began the process of implementing a multi-year toll hike plan, with the first hike scheduled for 2024. The toll increase, which would include tolls paid on local stretches of the state thruway system, including the Grand Island bridges, would be the first such increase in 14 years. The proposed rate hike plan would include a second toll increase in 2027.
The proposal is still subject to public hearings and final approval by the authority's board. If approved as recommended, the hike would be 10% for E-Z Pass users over a four-year period, including 5% in 2024 and another 5% in 2027. Pay-by-mail rates would also be increased to 75% percent higher than the E-ZPass rates under the proposal.
Authority officials say toll rate hikes are needed to fund future capital projects, including bridge and other infrastructure maintenance, meet debt obligations and continue to provide safe and reliable service to motorists.
DiNapoli’s report found that the Thruway’s finances and operations have been influenced by five key factors over the last decade:
• Implementation of cashless tolling and problems with Tolls by Mail (TBM) system. The thruway authority's cashless toll system was fully implemented statewide in November 2020. Two years later, according to DiNapoli's report, authority management is unable to show how the modernization effort has produced the desired cost savings or efficiencies and, DiNapoli noted, erroneous bills and significant fines and penalties have been causes for concern among residents, motorists and some state officials who have called for improvements to make sure the system functions as intended. An audit of the authority's cashless tolls program was initiated in April and is in progress, according to the comptroller's office.
• Sharp declines in traffic and toll revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DiNapoli reported that the thruway authority experienced sharp declines in toll revenues - 16.8% in 2020 - before rebounding in 2021. The comptroller said ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic and changes in reporting due to cashless tolling made it difficult to ascertain whether traffic pattern projections used to justify toll increases are based are "reasonable and appropriate."
• Construction of the Cuomo Bridge. The authority spent $3.8 billion between 2012 and 2021 - more than half of its capital spending dollars - to complete the bridge project, which also required $254 million budgeted through 2024. The state contributed $2.3 billion toward the cost of the Cuomo Bridge and other projects, but remaining capital costs associated with the bridge have been financed with thruway debt, DiNapoli's office noted.
• Debt management practices. DiNapoli's office said the thruway authority's annual debt service on currently outstanding debt is projected to grow by more than $419 million by 2031, up 36.1% from 2022. According to to the comptroller, the debt, along with additional borrowing proposed by the thruway authority's board between 2023 and 2027, will cause the authority's debt service to grow nearly 61% by 2031.
"This growing debt service burden reflects both the impact of the Cuomo Bridge and prior debt management decisions to structure debt to prioritize short-term savings at the expense of long-term finances by deferring debt repayment into future years," DiNapoli said in a press release issued by his office.
• Shifting financial obligations. While the Thruway was intended to be mostly self-financing, DiNapoli said it benefited from $2.3 billion in support from the state during the construction of the Cuomo Bridge. At the same time, however, DiNapoli said the governor pushed forth a toll freeze through 2020. The state has also made major shifts in responsibility pertaining to its financial and operating obligations – including those of the canal corporation and State Police – making effective long-term planning difficult and blurring the lines between the state and the Thruway, according to DiNapoli. In addition, the state has relied on the Thruway as a “backdoor borrowing” financing vehicle with more than $5 billion in state-supported thruway debt outstanding, hindering transparency, DiNapoli said.
Before the thruway authority's board approves any toll increases, the comptroller encouraged them to:
• Resolve systemwide cashless tolling and TBM issues.
"Before asking system users to pay more, the thruway should address its implementation problems and ensure that it has a clear and accurate forecast upon which to base its revenue estimates," DiNapoli said.
• Perform a comprehensive assessment of operating needs and expenses to identify costs that may no longer be necessary. DiNapoli said, since 2012, there has been a "significant decline" in the number of thruway staff, while the authority's reliance on procurements has increased.
"Reporting of key performance indicators is essential to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and transparency. In addition, savings from better coordination with other state agencies or authorities should be explored," DiNapoli said.
• Maximize non-toll revenue sources. As shown by recent major increases in revenue from its fiber optic system, DiNapoli said the thruway authority should pursue alternative revenue streams from its service areas and gasoline stations, special permits, and other property.
• Disclose capital needs assessment to justify cost projections. While thruway authority officials have cited a new $1.9 billion capital program and associated debt increases as reasons why a toll hike is necessary, DiNapoli said there are "significant gaps in available information related to the management and condition of its assets and its capital needs." He added that the authority "has not provided a comprehensive capital needs assessment that would allow policymakers and the public to understand the condition of the system and to evaluate whether it is effectively prioritizing projects and targeting funds to essential capital projects."
To read the full DiNapoli report, visit: www.osc.state.ny.us/files/reports/pdf/assessment-thruway-authority-finances-toll-increase.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
