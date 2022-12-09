Almost 2.7 million New Yorkers — or nearly 14% of the state’s population — lived in poverty in 2021, according to a report released Thursday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.
The report — titled “New Yorkers in Need” — noted that the state’s percentage of poverty last year was above the nationwide average of 12.8%. The state’s poverty rate placed it 13th highest among all states, DiNapoli’s report concluded.
In Western New York, DiNapoli’s report found that one in four people living in Buffalo lived below the poverty line in 2021.
While the report noted that $115 billion in local, state and public resources are used to assist low-income individuals and families each year, DiNapoli called for consideration of alternative measures and a review of existing programming to ensure that they reflect modern living standards and are effective in addressing issues tied to poverty.
“While economic hardships existed long before the pandemic, it deepened the financial stress experienced by many households,” DiNapoli said. “We saw what a large and broad federal response achieved, as the country made historic progress in the fight against poverty. Continued federal resources, along with a greater equity in state services, can help improve the lives of New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet.”
Other findings of the DiNapoli report included:
• Families with female heads of household with no spouse experienced poverty at more than two times the rate for all families and four times the rate of married couples.
• Poverty rates were much higher for children than for adults, including seniors. In 2021, the percent of population under 18 and below the poverty level in New York was 18.5%, 4.6 percentage points higher than for the overall population. Child poverty has declined from roughly 21% in 2010.
• Poverty rates declined substantially as educational levels increased. In 2021, less than 6% of those with a bachelor’s degree or higher were in poverty, but the rate for those with less than a high school degree was almost five times greater.
• Close to one-third of all households surveyed by the Census Bureau during the pandemic reported at least some difficulty in August 2020 in paying household expenses. The share increased over the next three months to 40% and remained elevated through mid-March 2021. Difficulty in paying for household expenses started increasing again by September 2021 and continued to rise through 2022. In October 2022, this rate was 47.1% in New York.
DiNapoli’s report noted that the bulk of the nation’s safety net programs — 87% — receive the major source of their funding from the federal government.
To alleviate poverty in a sustained manner, DiNapoli encouraged the federal government to:
• Continue to evaluate alternative measures and update them as necessary to allow for accurate assessments of need that reflect modern living standards.
• Assess current programs for potential improvements, including the adequacy of benefit amounts and flexibility in local administration.
• Continue and expand effective interventions, like those administered during the pandemic, that have demonstrated a meaningful reduction in poverty.
In New York, he said in order for the state to achieve a goal of reducing child poverty by 50% over the next decade, New York must embrace a “cross-agency effort” that involves data-sharing, improved evaluation and reporting, and coordinated management. In addition, the comptroller recommended that the state ensure those eligible for assistance are aware of and can easily access program services and assistance and commit to greater equity in state services to target resources to those who need them the most.
“State Comptroller DiNapoli’s report presents sobering realities faced by New Yorkers in need of all ages, backgrounds, and locations across our state,” said State Sen. Roxanne J. Persaud, D-Brooklyn who is the chair of the Senate Social Services Committee. “Too many children live in poverty, too many older New Yorkers face hunger and struggle to keep bills paid. I share the State Comptroller’s view that poverty measures are antiquated, failing to account for true costs of living, and I will continue to advocate for a State Self-Sufficiency Standard, among other measures, to ensure that New York state is enacting policy and delivering programs that truly meet the needs of all our neighbors. Significant progress has been made but many silos have yet to be merged.”
