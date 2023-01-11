A new program aimed at helping adults be more computer savvy was recently launched in Erie County and is slated to arrive in Niagara County before spring.
Literacy Buffalo Niagara recently launched its Digi-Skills program at four branches of Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. To tackle digital illiteracy in the region, LBN identified a need to improve residents' technology skills. Its Digi-Skills drop-in centers at the libraries use the Northstar digital literacy education program and an LBN staff member is present to help with anything a student needs, from how to navigate the internet to using email, social media and Microsoft Suite products.
“The pandemic really shed a light on the digital divide in our community,” LBN Executive Director Tara Schafer said. “Since then, we knew we needed to develop a program to help even the playing field. So many of our neighbors lack the basic computer and technology skills needed to get by, let alone thrive.”
Digi-Skills can help people not just at work but in their everyday lives — making medical appointments, applying for jobs, finding information, connecting with family — LBN Marketing Manager Marissa Collsanti observed.
“Everything we do is related to technology. If you don’t have the skills, it’s really hard to get by,” she said.
LBN intends to bring Digi-Skills to public libraries within the next couple of months, once the program is running smoothly, according to Collsanti. In the long run volunteers will help staff the drop-in centers but for now, LBN employees are doing the teaching.
“Our vision is to see all people in Erie and Niagara counties literate, and that includes digital literacy,” Schafer said.
