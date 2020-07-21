The special prosecutor who said her office found no impropriety in the handling of a contract for grant writing services in Niagara County following a review of bid-rigging claims made last year by former Sen. George Maziarz issued two different letters of conclusion in the case this week.
A spokesperson for Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley confirmed on Tuesday that their office distributed one letter to the attorney representing Henry Wojtaszek — one of the subjects who was questioned as part of the investigation — and a different version of the letter to Administrative Justice Paula L. Feroleto.
Both letters conclude that criminal charges were not warranted in the case.
But one letter includes the line, “Although I believe that the company’s consulting practices were suspect, they do not rise to the level to warrant criminal prosecution.”
Calli A. Marianetti, a spokesperson for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, said Doorley wanted to send separate letters because they served separate purposes.
“There were two letters dated July 15 regarding the inquiry into Four Points Communications. One letter to a defense attorney and one to the Administrative Judge of the Eighth Judicial District. Although there was similar language, these were two different letters,” Marianetti said in a email in response to questions on Tuesday.
Feroleto assigned Doorley as a special prosecutor to investigate allegations made by Maziarz during a February 2019 press conference during which he accused Wojtaszek and several of his former associates of steering a contract for grant writing services through Niagara County to a preferred vendor originally named “Four Points Communications.” Wojtaszek’s wife, current Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, recused herself from the case because of her husband’s involvement.
In both versions of her letter, Doorley indicated that her office found no “criminal impropriety” in relation to the firm Four Points Communication (s) or the bidding process that led to an award of the grant writing contract by the Niagara County Legislature in 2011.
“After having issued several subpoenas and having conducted multiple interviews, and after a thorough review of same, I have concluded that there is no criminal impropriety in relation to Four Points Communication (s), either for the bid process or the financial dealings of the company,” both letters read.
Doorley’s letter to Feroleto includes an additional sentence not included in the version of the letter sent to attorney Stephen Sercu, who represented Henry Wojtaszek in the matter.
“Although I believe that the company’s consulting practices were suspect, they do not rise to the level to warrant criminal prosecution,” the sentence reads.
The newspaper requested a more detailed explanation the suggestion that the company’s consulting services were “suspect” and was told that the district attorney’s office “does not comment on specific details of investigations.”
Marianetti said Doorley was not available to comment on Tuesday and indicated that the DA’s office normally does not comment on any matter that has been reviewed and closed without criminal charges.
“The matter is closed in the office and it did not end in a case,” she said.
Maziarz claimed that the Four Points arrangement involved Henry Wotjaszek and several other former associates, including current state Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, ex-Niagara County Manager Jeffrey Glatz and the senator’s one-time chief of staff, registered state lobbyist Rick Winter.
During his press conference last year, Maziarz provided members of the media with copies of statements made to the FBI while investigators were engaged in a different probe, one that examined the handling of funds from Maziarz’s campaign account.
The former state senator produced a forensic audit he commissioned during a review of allegations of theft from his own campaign committee. The audit showed Henry Wojtaszek receiving nearly $50,000 in payments through the Four Points contract with the county from his former legal secretary, Melinda Boesken, who now serves as the confidential secretary to his wife, Caroline, in the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.
On copies of the incomplete statements Norris made to FBI investigators, Maziarz highlighted in yellow the following passage: “Jeff Glatz, the Niagara County manager, and Wojtaszek are very close. Glatz is from North Tonawanda. Wojtaszek told Glatz to put a Request for Proposal (RFP) together for a new grant writer for Niagara County. Wojtaszek told Glatz that they needed to get Winter (Four Points Communications) in there.”
Henry Wojtaszek previously indicated that he earned the funds he received through Four Points by performing grant research and other work. He consistently characterized Maziarz’s charges as “baseless,” noting that similar accusations were already reviewed by federal and state authorities, as well as the New York State Attorney Grievance Committee, with no findings of wrongdoing or any charges being filed.
Winter also previously denied the allegations made by Maziarz.
Glatz has consistently declined comment when asked about the matter by the newspaper.
