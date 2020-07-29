The remodel of DiCamillo Bakery’s flagship store at 811 Linwood Ave. has been completed and it’s set to open for business on Thursday.
According to a release from DiCamillo’s, the remodeled store is in commemoration of the family bakery’s centennial anniversary, as it celebrates 100 years since first opening for business in 1920. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
“Since 1976, we have been very proud to be part of the North End/Main Street corridor of Niagara Falls. This 811 Linwood Ave location is not only home to a retail storefront, but also our 30,000 square-foot production facility. This site employs many wonderful people who produce every day for all five of our retail locations throughout Niagara and Erie county as well as for our many local and national brand partners. We are excited to see growing investment in the Main Street area of Niagara Falls ...” the release stated.
Features of the remodeled storefront include:
• Updated flooring, lighting, ceiling, showcases, refrigeration and freezer, and a new coffee/espresso machine
• Window installation allowing customers a view of the production crew at work, including an updated cake and chocolate production area
• Indoor mural design by Jeff Herberger, digital signage and new photos throughout the store featuring current and former employees
• Gelato ice cream production and sales
• New seating area for customers
• New gas-fired pizza oven in the store
• Branded merchandise for purchase
• Updated storefront signage and awnings
Due to social distancing restrictions, a formal celebration is not being planned but small pop-up events will take place in the coming months to showcase the new additions to the store.
