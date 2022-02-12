The DiCamillo family has left Pine Avenue.
Whether or not the iconic Falls baker will ever return isn't clear.
"I would certainly take another look at Pine Avenue again," said family spokesman Matthew DiCamillo on Thursday afternoon. "I'm as optimistic as anyone and I see opportunities in the future there."
But for now, the family bakery that had been located for 35 years in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue is closed and will soon be occupied by a new tenant.
The popular store shuttered in August after a robbery has remained closed since then. At that time, DiCamillo said the store would close for "the foreseeable future," but held out the possibility of a re-opening.
In the interim, DiCamillo said the owner of the property approached the family and asked if they would be willing to end their lease early. It was due to expire in June.
"The landlord approached us and said they had a tenant in mind to go into that space and they asked if we'd be interested in leaving before the lease (expired) in June," DiCamillo said. "Since the lease was expiring, we decided not to (renew)."
The store has now been cleaned out and remodeling work appears to be underway inside. There's no word on who the new tenant may be.
DiCamillo said the decision to allow the store lease to expire and leave Pine Avenue was driven by the same concerns the family expressed in August.
"It's the same issue as before of getting employees to work (at the Pine Avenue location)," he said.
In August, DiCamillo had stressed that the family's greatest concern about remaining on Pine Avenue was employee safety.
DiCamillo said the store had been staffed with a security guard since 2019. A search of the Gazette archives showed a trio of hold-ups in 2019 at the Pine Avenue store as well as a robbery in April 2020 and the August 2021 hold-up.
The robber in August entered the store atr mid-afternoon and displayed a handgun while demanding cash from the store register. DiCamillo called that incident "pretty scary."
A 17-year-old suspect was later charged with the robbery.
When first announcing the closing, DiCamillo's owners wrote on social media: “At this time, our first priority is the safety of our great employees. We want to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department for their brave work every day. And most of all, we want to thank all of our wonderful customers who have supported this location since 1986.”
On Thursday, DiCamillo repeated that sentiment.
"Our employees are the most important thing to us," he said. "And that's why we made this decision."
