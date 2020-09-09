DiBernardo chosen as new NT alderman

NORTH TONAWANDA — A former member of the city's board of education who has also held a seat on the city's planning commission has been chosen by a majority of the common council to serve as the new Second Ward alderman.
Following a debate over the merits of the eligible candidates, council members agreed during a meeting on Tuesday to appoint Frank DiBernardo to the alderman's position which was originally vacated by the departure of longtime representative Donna Braun who resigned on Aug. 18 to become the city's clerk/treasurer.
DiBernardo, who is a registered member of the Independence Party, will take over the Second Ward alderman post from William Gosch, a 97-year-old World War II veteran who was temporarily appointed to the seat the same day Braun resigned from it.
DiBernardo was one of four applicants who were narrowed down for the position, with others being Zachary Niemiec, a North Tonawanda School Board Member; Judith Mittiga, owner of The Vegan Grocery Store and Greg Schnitzer, a North Tonawanda resident.
Council President and Eric Zadzilka, a Republican, nominated DiBernardo and he was swiftly appointed by a majority of the council.
Lone Independent Austin Tylec voted against DiBernardo’s appointment. Tylec nominated Niemiec for the position, although the motion never came to a full council vote as it was not seconded.
Tylec argued that Niemiec, who was twice elected to the city's school board, had a better understanding of the needs of the second ward as he campaigned in the ward during the 2019 election which he ultimately lost to Braun.
“I think he has the best grasp on what the Second Ward needs next or parallel to Donna Braun," Tylec said.
Tylec decried what he characterized as a recurring pattern in which Republicans in the city have secured positions during elections only to vacate them months later so they can be replaced with GOP loyalists.
Tylec voted against DiBernardo simply because he thought Niemiec has a clear desire for the position but has also been more in touch with the community. DiBernardo ran as an Independent, but Tylec sees him as more of a "pseudo-Independent."
“For anyone to say, ‘Oh, there’s another Independent’, that’s not true. Our views do not align,” Tylec said. “He has, in the past, from my understanding, been on the Independence Committee Board and favors Republicans, but he’ll probably say otherwise. Sometimes it’s just time for a new generation to get a chance to prove themselves.”
DiBernardo will be sworn in and Ghosh will step down from the position prior to the council’s next meeting on Sept. 15. When Gosch departs he will have the distinction of having been the oldest person to ever serve on the council while also having enjoyed the shortest stint as an alderman.
